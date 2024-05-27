News & Insights

WuXi AppTec Adjusts 2023 Final Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2359) has released an update.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. has announced an adjustment to its final cash dividend for 2023, proposing RMB 9.8974 per 10 shares, totaling RMB 2,882,050,829.90, which is 30% of the annual net profit attributable to shareholders. The dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, is slated for distribution by 31 July 2024. The company also outlined applicable withholding tax rates for different shareholder categories, including a 10% rate for non-resident enterprise shareholders and a 20% rate for domestic individual investors through Stock Connect.

