US Markets

Wumart emerges as leading bidder for stake in Metro's China ops - sources

Contributors
Matthias Inverardi Reuters
Julie Zhu Reuters
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

China's Wumart Stores has emerged as the front runner to clinch a majority stake in German retail giant Metro's China business, sources familiar with the auction told Reuters.

HONG KONG/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's Wumart Stores has emerged as the front runner to clinch a majority stake in German retail giant Metro's B4B.DE China business, sources familiar with the auction told Reuters.

Metro declined to comment.

The German wholesaler is selling a majority stake in its China operations, which include 95 stores and real estate assets in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, in a deal that would value the business at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

The sale move is part of a global reorganisation of the wholesaler and comes as China's wholesale and retail sectors are experiencing disruption from e-commerce players.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf, Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt Writing by Edward Taylor Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular