$WULF stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WULF stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $79,522,438 of trading volume.

$WULF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WULF:

$WULF insiders have traded $WULF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WULF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C. BUCELLA purchased 4,796 shares for an estimated $19,999

$WULF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $WULF stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WULF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WULF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

$WULF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WULF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WULF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 11/13/2024

