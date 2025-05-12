$WULF stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WULF stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $83,022,379 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WULF:
$WULF Insider Trading Activity
$WULF insiders have traded $WULF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WULF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL C. BUCELLA purchased 4,796 shares for an estimated $19,999
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WULF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $WULF stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP added 4,305,785 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,370,743
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC removed 4,304,869 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,365,558
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 3,738,987 shares (+3187.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,162,666
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,257,535 shares (+116.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,437,648
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 2,669,508 shares (-83.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,109,415
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,551,523 shares (+746.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,441,620
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH removed 2,293,889 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,262,316
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$WULF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WULF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WULF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WULF forecast page.
You can track data on $WULF on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.