$WULF stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WULF stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $109,227,677 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WULF:
$WULF Insider Trading Activity
$WULF insiders have traded $WULF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WULF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL C. BUCELLA purchased 4,796 shares for an estimated $19,999
$WULF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $WULF stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,613,919 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,593,140
- SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP added 4,305,785 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,370,743
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC removed 4,304,869 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,365,558
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 3,738,987 shares (+3187.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,162,666
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,539,352 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,032,732
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,257,535 shares (+116.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,437,648
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 2,800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,104,000
