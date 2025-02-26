$WULF Earnings Preview: Recent $WULF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WULF ($WULF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38,295,390 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.

$WULF Insider Trading Activity

$WULF insiders have traded $WULF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WULF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C. BUCELLA purchased 4,796 shares for an estimated $19,999

$WULF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $WULF stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

