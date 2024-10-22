News & Insights

Stocks

Wuhan YZY Biopharma Reveals Board Composition and Roles

October 22, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2496) has released an update.

Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd., a publicly listed company in China, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Dr. Zhou Pengfei serving as Chairman and CEO. The company’s governance structure is further supported by three committees focusing on audit, nomination, and remuneration.

For further insights into HK:2496 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.