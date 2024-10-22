Wuhan YZY Biopharma Reveals Board Composition and Roles

Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2496) has released an update.

Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd., a publicly listed company in China, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Dr. Zhou Pengfei serving as Chairman and CEO. The company’s governance structure is further supported by three committees focusing on audit, nomination, and remuneration.

