Wuhan YZY Biopharma Announces Upcoming AGM

May 29, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2496) has released an update.

Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 27, 2024, where shareholders will review and vote on key company reports and resolutions, including the 2023 financials and profit distribution plan. Among the agenda items, there will be a decision on the reappointment of the auditor for 2024 and a special resolution to grant the Board a mandate to issue additional shares up to 20% of the current issued shares.

