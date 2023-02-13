Wu Tianhua Cuts Stake in Up Fintech Holding (TIGR)

Fintel reports that Wu Tianhua has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 504.29MM shares of Up Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR). This represents 20.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 543.57MM shares and 21.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.10% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Up Fintech Holding is $5.87. The forecasts range from a low of $3.34 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 54.10% from its latest reported closing price of $3.81.

The projected annual revenue for Up Fintech Holding is $284MM, an increase of 36.36%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Up Fintech Holding. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGR is 0.09%, an increase of 26.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 7,644K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 923K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 911K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 36.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 81.36% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 452K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 29.55% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 334K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 52.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 77.36% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 258K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 36.23% over the last quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its 'mobile first' strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

