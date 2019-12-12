WU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/16/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/19, Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 12/31/19. As a percentage of WU's recent stock price of $26.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Western Union Co to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when WU shares open for trading on 12/16/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WU's low point in its 52 week range is $16.42 per share, with $28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.67.

In Thursday trading, Western Union Co shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.