WTW Unveils Expert: An AI-Enabled Assistant to Streamline HR and Benefits for U.S. Midsize Businesses

WTW launches Expert, an AI assistant for U.S. midsize businesses to enhance HR, compensation, and benefits processes.

WTW has launched Expert, an AI-enabled assistant aimed at U.S. midsize businesses to improve their HR, compensation, and benefits processes. The tool uses generative AI to provide insights on benefit trends, assist with regulatory compliance, and facilitate communication by helping draft materials like job descriptions and employee surveys. Expert offers access to extensive data on legislation, market compensation, and best practices in the HR field, all cataloged for easy search. WTW's President, Julie Gebauer, emphasized that Expert is designed to alleviate the time constraints faced by HR teams in midsize companies. The assistant comes following positive feedback from beta testers.

Potential Positives

WTW has launched Expert, an AI-enabled assistant designed specifically for U.S. midsize businesses, enhancing its service offerings and addressing a clear market need in HR and benefits management.

Expert is powered by generative AI, which positions WTW as an innovative leader in the advisory space, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide valuable insights and save time for HR teams.

The positive feedback from beta testers indicates strong client enthusiasm for Expert, suggesting potential for high adoption rates and customer satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains no specific client testimonials or success stories from the beta testing phase, potentially undermining the credibility of the Expert product and its claimed benefits.

There is no mention of potential limitations or challenges associated with the use of the Expert AI assistant, which could lead to unrealistic expectations from potential users.

The announcement does not provide any details on competitive positioning, leaving uncertainty about how Expert compares to similar solutions in the market.

FAQ

What is the purpose of WTW's new AI assistant, Expert?

The Expert AI assistant helps U.S. midsize businesses streamline HR, compensation, and benefits processes.

How does Expert assist HR teams?

Expert provides research, regulatory insights, writing assistance, and a secure document search engine for HR teams.

What features does the Expert AI offer?

Expert includes features for research, compliance guidance, document drafting, and secure storage of key HR documents.

Who can benefit from using Expert?

Midsize company HR teams, especially those constrained for time, can greatly benefit from using Expert.

How has Expert been received by users?

Expert received positive feedback from clients who beta-tested the tool, indicating strong demand and effectiveness.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of



Expert



, an AI-enabled assistant designed to help U.S. midsize businesses streamline and enhance their HR, compensation and benefits work. Based on WTW’s deep expertise in benefits, rewards and human capital, Expert helps teams with a range of tasks — from summarizing benefit trends to drafting employee communication materials.





Powered by generative AI, Expert brings WTW’s expertise to users’ fingertips along with access to a comprehensive database of U.S. federal and state HR, benefits and insurance legislation. Expert includes features that help with:







Research: Teams can explore market-leading data on compensation and benefits and find information on the latest trends and best practices



Regulatory expertise: Users can get information about regulatory and compliance matters



Writing: Expert can help users draft colleague communications, job descriptions and employee surveys



Expert’s catalogue of content includes WTW’s benefit and compensation-related leading human capital research, trend data, thought leadership, white papers, regulatory briefings, best practices and case studies.





“Generative AI is ideally suited to help benefits, compensation and HR teams save time and access proprietary information. We know that midsize company HR teams are particularly time-constrained, making Expert a welcomed addition,” said Julie Gebauer, President of Health, Wealth & Career, WTW. “Backed by the enthusiasm of clients who beta-tested Expert, we’re excited to bring this breakthrough to even more organizations.”





