Markets
WTW

WTW To Withdraw From All Of Businesses In Russia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - WTW (WTW), global advisory, broking and solutions company, said it will withdraw from all of its businesses in Russia.

Carl Hess, WTW's CEO, said, "We continue to be dismayed by the crisis in Ukraine. WTW remains steadfast in our support for all our colleagues and their families in the region who have been affected. We wholeheartedly wish for a peaceful solution."

WTW noted that it plans to transfer ownership of Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WTW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular