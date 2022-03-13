WTW To Withdraw From All Of Businesses In Russia

(RTTNews) - WTW (WTW), global advisory, broking and solutions company, said it will withdraw from all of its businesses in Russia.

Carl Hess, WTW's CEO, said, "We continue to be dismayed by the crisis in Ukraine. WTW remains steadfast in our support for all our colleagues and their families in the region who have been affected. We wholeheartedly wish for a peaceful solution."

WTW noted that it plans to transfer ownership of Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.