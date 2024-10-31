News & Insights

WTW reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.93, consensus $2.71

October 31, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $2.3B, consensus $2.29B. “We had another strong quarter fueled by revenue growth, operating leverage and the success of our Transformation program. Our revenue growth of 6% for the quarter is evidence that our value proposition is continuing to resonate in the market and that our investments in talent and technology are succeeding. We are also making ongoing progress on our commitment to improve cash flow. Given our strong performance and momentum, we are entering the fourth quarter with confidence in our ability to deliver on our targets for the year and drive sustainable, profitable growth going forward.”

