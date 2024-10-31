WTW reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.93, consensus $2.71

Reports Q3 revenue $2.3B, consensus $2.29B. “We had another strong quarter fueled by revenue growth, operating leverage and the success of our Transformation program. Our revenue growth of 6% for the quarter is evidence that our value proposition is continuing to resonate in the market and that our investments in talent and technology are succeeding. We are also making ongoing progress on our commitment to improve cash flow. Given our strong performance and momentum, we are entering the fourth quarter with confidence in our ability to deliver on our targets for the year and drive sustainable, profitable growth going forward.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WTW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.