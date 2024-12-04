WTW price target raised to $380 from $365 at Truist

Truist analyst Mark Hughes raised the firm’s price target on WTW (WTW) to $380 from $365 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after attending the company’s Investor Day presentation. The outlook was generally in line or better than the firm’s expectations, with positive updates regarding CRB – Corporate Risk & Broking – operating margin targets as well as its free cash flow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
