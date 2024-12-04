News & Insights

Stocks

WTW price target raised to $380 from $365 at Truist

December 04, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Mark Hughes raised the firm’s price target on WTW (WTW) to $380 from $365 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after attending the company’s Investor Day presentation. The outlook was generally in line or better than the firm’s expectations, with positive updates regarding CRB – Corporate Risk & Broking – operating margin targets as well as its free cash flow, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WTW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.