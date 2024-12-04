WTW price target raised to $378 from $359 at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette raised the firm’s price target on WTW (WTW) to $378 from $359 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the investor day. The firm thinks WTW’s “detailed roadmap” for each segment, its “solid” three-year mid-single-digit organic growth target, continued margin expansion, and its planned return to acquisitions suggest a “successful internal retrenchment, leaving WTW positioned to close the valuation gap to peers.”
