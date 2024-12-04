WTW price target raised to $357 from $336 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on WTW (WTW) to $357 from $336 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. During its investor day meeting, WTW gave a general outlook for mid-single digit percentage organic revenue growth, margin expansion and free cash flow improvement, says the analyst, who came away from the event “more positive on the WTW story.” The firm thinks the company’s strategy to continue to shift the mix of business through M&A and a focus on organic investment in the specialization strategy should help gradually shift the mix of business to higher growth and higher multiple businesses that can help the stock re-rate, the analyst added.

