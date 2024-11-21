WTW price target raised to $302 from $278 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on WTW (WTW) to $302 from $278 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm updated organic growth assumptions for the insurance broker following Q3 earnings and the latest industry pricing data.
