WTW Poised for Growth Amid Margin Pressures and FX Challenges

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW has been steadily shaping its growth trajectory through a clear focus on efficiency and client-driven strategies. By sharpening its operations and channeling investments into promising opportunities, the company has laid a strong foundation for sustainable progress. Consistent gains in commissions and fees, alongside solid client retention and the addition of new business, are further strengthening its revenue pipeline.

Building on this foundation, Willis Towers Watson is targeting areas with the greatest growth potential, particularly in Risk & Broking and the Individual Marketplace. The company continues to prioritize organic investments, aiming to diversify its business mix while strengthening its presence across the broader insurance value chain. These efforts are designed to complement its existing client-focused strategy and sustain momentum in revenue expansion.

To support its growth ambitions, Willis Towers Watson is also focused on improving operating margins through efficiency and scale. Its ongoing transformation initiatives aim to streamline processes, boost productivity and leverage offshoring strategies, while increasing automation and AI adoption to enhance output. These measures are expected to strengthen profitability and complement the company’s broader efforts to expand its presence across the insurance and benefits landscape.

Willis Towers Watson remains committed to enhancing shareholder value by maintaining consistent capital returns. Over the past five years, the company has increased its dividend six times, while it plans to repurchase roughly $1.5 billion in shares in 2025, subject to market conditions and broader strategic considerations.

Headwinds Faced By WTW

Even with strong growth momentum, Willis Towers Watson has seen margin pressures in recent quarters, underscoring the importance of disciplined cost control. Foreign currency fluctuations also remain a key challenge, as revenues and expenses from non-U.S. operations, particularly in London, can create imbalances that occasionally push costs above related revenues.

Another area of concern is Willis Towers Watson’s profitability relative to its peers. Its return on equity for the trailing 12 months stood at 21.6%, below the industry average of 24.7%. Meanwhile, the return on invested capital was 6.3% compared with the industry’s 8.5%, reflecting the need to better convert growth initiatives into superior financial results.

Earnings Surprise History

Willis Towers Watson has generally performed well, beating estimates in three of the last four quarters. It missed expectations in one quarter, with an average positive surprise of 4.14%.

Other Industry Players

Other players in the Insurance - Brokerage include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and Aon plc AON

AJG’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters, met one and missed one, the average surprise being 1.8%

Arthur J. Gallagher is steadily advancing its growth, driven by strong operations, high client retention, and rising renewal premiums. Organic momentum in its Brokerage and Risk Management segments is complemented by strategic acquisitions, with nine deals completed in the second quarter of 2025 expected to add around $290 million in annualized revenue. International operations now account for nearly a third of total revenues, underscoring the company’s expanding global footprint.

BRO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, missed one, the average surprise being 5.6%

Brown & Brown has consistently grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, completing over 700 deals since 1993. The Retail segment, which contributes more than half of total revenues, benefits from strong commissions, profit sharing, and investment income. Meanwhile, the Wholesale Brokerage segment is supported by new business, retention, and rate increases. Strong earnings, robust liquidity and a conservative balance sheet have enabled consistent dividend growth and reliable shareholder returns.

AON’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, missed one, the average surprise being 3%

Aon’s growth story is driven by a combination of strong organic momentum and strategic initiatives. Operational efficiency, disciplined cost control and targeted capital allocation underpin its expansion, while the company continues to pursue mid-single-digit or higher organic revenue growth alongside adjusted margin improvement. Strategic acquisitions, including the $13 billion NFP deal and multiple international partnerships, have further strengthened its global footprint, complemented robust earnings and free cash flow growth and helped Aon consistently outperform the industry.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.