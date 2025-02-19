WTW Partners with Cornell University to Address Global Drought Risk and Water Scarcity Challenges

WTW partners with Cornell University to evaluate global drought risks and their impact on businesses amid climate change.

WTW, a global advisory and broking firm, has announced a partnership with Cornell University to address the risks of severe droughts globally. This collaboration seeks to enhance understanding of drought risk exposure and its implications for businesses, as two-thirds of the world's population faces annual water stress. The initiative aims to identify climate-amplified drought hotspots, generate accurate drought risk assessments, and develop tools for predicting extended drought conditions. The research, led by Professor Toby Ault at Cornell, will focus on improving the accuracy of drought modeling, which traditional climate models often underestimate. WTW emphasizes the critical importance of this research for industries reliant on water, such as agriculture, energy, and transport, highlighting the pressing need for proactive strategies amidst escalating drought challenges exacerbated by climate change.

Potential Positives

WTW has established a new scientific partnership with Cornell University to better quantify the risks of drought, enhancing its expertise and offerings in risk management.

The collaboration aims to produce more accurate estimates of drought risks and create new tools and datasets, which can significantly benefit clients in water-dependent sectors.

The partnership positions WTW as a leader in addressing climate-related risks, potentially attracting more clients who are increasingly concerned about water scarcity and drought impacts.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the increasing and significant risk of droughts, which may signal potential operational and financial challenges for WTW's clients, particularly in water-dependent sectors.

The acknowledgment that current climate models underestimate drought risks may raise concerns about WTW's ability to provide accurate assessments to clients in a timely manner.

By focusing on drought risks, the press release may inadvertently highlight WTW's exposure to climate-related issues, which could affect its reputation and client trust.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between WTW and Cornell University about?

The partnership aims to quantify global drought risks and assess the impact of water shortages on business operations.

How will this collaboration help with drought risks?

It will identify geographical hotspots for drought, improve risk estimates, and develop tools to anticipate single and multi-year droughts.

Why are drought risks important for businesses?

Drought can severely impact industries reliant on water, affecting agricultural yield, energy production, and economic growth.

Who is leading the research at Cornell University?

The research is led by Prof. Toby Ault, an expert in future drought under climate change, supported by the Atkinson Center for Sustainability.

What are the expected outcomes of this research collaboration?

The collaboration aims to provide actionable insights for clients in water-dependent sectors, enhancing preparedness for complex drought scenarios.

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, announced today a new scientific partnership with Cornell University to quantify the risks of severe and sustained drought worldwide. This collaboration will provide an in-depth view of global exposure to drought risks and the potential effects of water shortages on business operations.





Around two-thirds of the global population live in places that encounter water stress for at least part of the year. When water supplies are further diminished by drought, many communities experience reduced agricultural yield, energy production, and slower economic growth. The adverse effects of drought are more serious in low-income and middle-income countries and are particularly disruptive to agriculture-dominated areas of the developing world.





Climate change has already increased drought risks in many regions, but unfortunately even the latest generation of climate models still underestimate the potential severity, duration, and correlation of future droughts. Under this new initiative, WTW and Cornell University will collaborate to identify geographical ‘hotspots’ for climate-amplified drought, produce more accurate estimates of drought risk, and create new tools and datasets to anticipate single and multi-year drought. At Cornell, the research is supported by the Atkinson Center for Sustainability and led by Prof. Toby Ault, a leading global expert in future drought under climate change.





Scott St. George, Head of Weather & Climate Research for the WTW Research Network, said, “Water is essential to all industries, so no one can afford to have drought take them by surprise. We know climate change has already supercharged droughts in some places — witness the ongoing drought in the American Southwest, now in its third decade. Prof. Ault and his team at Cornell will provide us with a clear view of the real risk of drought and water scarcity. Those insights are absolutely critical for our clients’ operations and planning in water-dependent sectors such as food and beverage, energy producers, and waterborne transport.”





"We're excited to work with WTW to translate cutting-edge climate science into actionable insights for the insurance industry," said Prof. Toby Ault, Associate Professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell University. "Our research has shown that traditional climate models often underestimate the risk of severe, prolonged droughts, particularly in regions already facing water stress. By combining our expertise in drought modeling with WTW's industry knowledge, we can better prepare for the complex drought risks of the future."







About Cornell University







Cornell University is an Ivy League and statutory land-grant research university located in Ithaca, New York. Founded in 1865, Cornell is consistently ranked among the world's leading academic institutions, with strengths in atmospheric sciences, engineering, and environmental research. The university's Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences is internationally recognized for its leadership work in climate science, drought research, and applied climatology.







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.







