WTW Launches 2025 Global Supply Chain Risk Survey Highlighting Key Trends and Concerns

WTW launched its 2025 Global Supply Chain Risk Survey, revealing shifts in managing supply chain risks and priorities.

WTW has launched its 2025 Global Supply Chain Risk Survey, which highlights significant changes in how businesses manage supply chain risks, based on a survey of 1,000 senior executives from various industries. Conducted in November 2024, the survey reveals that cybersecurity and supplier contract vulnerabilities are now critical concerns, with companies prioritizing digital transformation and aligning supply chain objectives with organizational goals. There is also a growing focus on executive oversight and specialized risk management teams, although there are still gaps in comprehensive risk strategies. Simon Sølvsten from WTW emphasizes the challenges of understanding complex supply chains in building resilience, while Hugo Wegbrans notes the importance of accurate risk quantification for the insurance industry. The complete report is available for download.

WTW has conducted a comprehensive survey involving 1,000 senior executives, providing valuable insights into current supply chain risk management trends that can enhance its advisory services.

The findings highlight a significant focus on cybersecurity and supplier contract vulnerabilities, positioning WTW as a thought leader in enterprise risk management during a critical time.

The survey underlines the growing demand for executive oversight and specialized risk management teams, which creates potential opportunities for WTW to develop new consulting offerings and strengthen client relationships.

The launch of the 2025 Global Supply Chain Risk Survey reinforces WTW’s commitment to delivering data-driven insights, enhancing its reputation and appeal within the market.

While the press release emphasizes the opportunity for future development in risk management strategies, it also highlights significant gaps in these strategies, which could raise concerns about the company’s ability to effectively advise clients on supply chain risks.

The identification of cybersecurity and supplier contract vulnerabilities as critical concerns may indicate that the company's target market is facing increasing challenges, potentially affecting client confidence in their own operational resilience.

The focus on the complexity of modern supply chains and the insurance industry's difficulties in risk quantification could suggest that WTW might struggle to deliver adequate solutions to clients in a rapidly evolving risk landscape.

What is the focus of the 2025 Global Supply Chain Risk Survey?

The survey focuses on how businesses are managing supply chain risks, highlighting significant shifts and priorities in risk management.

Who participated in the 2025 Global Supply Chain Risk Survey?

The survey included 1,000 senior executives, including risk managers, supply chain managers, and CEOs from diverse industries.

What are some key findings from the survey?

Key findings include concerns about cybersecurity, the importance of digital transformation, and the need for executive oversight in risk management.

How does WTW contribute to organizational resilience?

WTW provides data-driven solutions to help organizations enhance their strategy, resilience, and performance in the face of supply chain risks.

Where can I access the complete Supply Chain Risk Review 2025?

The complete Supply Chain Risk Review 2025 can be downloaded from the WTW website.

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 04/07, 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.

$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL AARON HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,091,315 .

. JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404

ALEXIS FABER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 265 shares for an estimated $81,333

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024

LONDON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today launched its



2025 Global Supply Chain Risk Survey



. Based on the findings from a comprehensive survey of 1,000 senior executives, the follow up to the 2023 Global Supply Chain Risk report reveals significant shifts in how businesses are managing supply chain risks.





The survey was conducted in November 2024, involving 1,000 senior decision-makers, including risk managers, supply chain and logistics managers, and CEOs across a diverse range of industries. All companies surveyed had annual revenues exceeding $250 million.







Key Findings:









Cybersecurity and the vulnerability of supplier contracts have become a critical concern and central component of enterprise risk management.





Digital transformation and data availability are becoming top priorities, with an emphasis on aligning supply chain goals with broader organizational objectives.





Companies are increasingly focusing on executive oversight and specialized risk management teams. Although gaps remain in comprehensive risk management strategies, this presents opportunities for future development.











Simon Sølvsten, Head of Organizational Resilience Research at the WTW Research Network, states: “Supply chains are the backbone of any organizational ecosystem. However, their complex design, international reach, and broad exposure to risk present significant challenges for organizations in maintaining the necessary understanding and oversight of inherent risks crucial for building efficient organizational resilience, especially as they strive to keep pace with the evolving risk landscape while avoiding the bias of overemphasizing the likelihood of recent events reoccurring.”





Hugo Wegbrans, Head of Corporate Risk and Broking Europe, says: “The complexity of modern supply chains presents a unique challenge for the insurance industry, where risks must be thoroughly understood and accurately quantified to enable effective diversification and appropriate premium pricing. Proper risk quantification is essential to ensure that premiums reflect actual exposures, enhancing acceptable risk profiling, competitiveness, and the overall appeal of the market.”





The complete



Supply Chain Risk Review 2025



can be downloaded



here



.







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.







Media Contacts







Sarah Booker







Sarah.Booker@wtwco.com











+44 20 3124 7671



