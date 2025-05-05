WTW Integrates Moody's Global Flood Data into Risk Management Tools for Enhanced Client Insights

WTW integrates Moody's flood data into risk management tools, enhancing client insights for insurance and investment strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

WTW has announced the integration of Moody's global flood data into its proprietary risk management tools, enhancing its existing partnership with Moody's. This collaboration allows WTW clients to leverage Moody's advanced analytics and catastrophe models within the Property Quantified platform, providing valuable insights for optimizing insurance programs and risk management strategies. Ben Fidlow, WTW's Global Head of Core Analytics, emphasized the importance of technology and data in property risk analysis, while Mike Richitelli of Moody's highlighted their commitment to streamlining the risk and insurance value chain. Together, WTW and Moody's aim to empower clients with better decision-making tools in the face of various risks.

Potential Positives

Integration of Moody’s global flood data into WTW's risk management tools enhances the accuracy and effectiveness of their offerings.

This partnership reflects a commitment to innovation in risk management technology, benefiting clients with improved insights for optimizing insurance programs and risk strategies.

Clients now have greater empowerment through direct access to advanced risk analysis tools, facilitating informed decision-making at the insurance buyer level.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on the partnership with Moody’s, which may raise concerns about WTW's dependence on external entities for critical risk management solutions.

There is no mention of specific quantitative benefits or metrics associated with the integration, which may lead to skepticism about its actual impact or effectiveness.

The focus on advanced analytics and technology could suggest that WTW needs to prioritize improvements in these areas to remain competitive, indicating potential weaknesses in their current offerings.

FAQ

What is the new integration between WTW and Moody's?

WTW is integrating Moody’s global flood data into its risk management tools to enhance client insights and decision-making.

How does this integration benefit WTW clients?

Clients gain additional insights for optimizing insurance programs and improving risk management strategies with greater confidence.

What technology platform can clients access for risk analysis?

Clients can access the Property Quantified platform directly through the Risk Intelligence Quantified platform for comprehensive risk analysis.

Who are the key leaders involved in this partnership?

Ben Fidlow, Global Head of Core Analytics at WTW, and Mike Richitelli, Global Head of Insurance Sales at Moody’s, are key leaders.

What are Moody's capabilities in the risk management sector?

Moody’s provides data, analytics, and modeling software, aiding organizations in evaluating and managing various global risks effectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WTW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WTW Insider Trading Activity

$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WTW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTW forecast page.

$WTW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024

Full Release



LONDON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW is excited to announce the integration of Moody’s detailed global flood data into Willis’ proprietary risk management tools. This enhanced integration builds upon our strong partnership with Moody’s, which already incorporates Moody’s catastrophe models into Willis’ Property Quantified platform and reflects our shared vision to modernize risk management through advanced modeling and technology.





By leveraging Moody’s insurance market leading analytics and modeling outputs into Willis’ risk modeling suite, Willis’ clients gain additional insights to assist in the optimization of their insurance programs, investments, and risk management strategies with greater confidence.





Ben Fidlow Global Head of Core Analytics, stated, “We will continue to invest in technology, data and partnerships for the benefit of our clients. Property risk analysis is a great example of how we rely on internal and external modeling capabilities. Expanding the use of Moody’s analytics across a broader range of perils gives our clients better decision support on how to mitigate and transfer loss potential. This is not a static deliverable, our clients can access Property Quantified directly through our Risk Intelligence Quantified platform, empowering the ownership of risk analysis at the insurance buyer level.”





Mike Richitelli, Global Head of Insurance Sales for Moody’s, said, “Moody’s is fully committed to continued investment into data, analytics, models, and software that empower the entire risk and insurance value chain to conduct business in more streamlined, efficient, and valuable ways. This new engagement with Willis demonstrates how our respective technology platforms can integrate to bring tools and valuable insights to risk and insurance decision makers.”







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.







About Moody’s











In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks,



Moody’s



data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities.





Moody’s shapes the world’s view of risk for insurers, reinsurers, financial services organizations, and the public sector, with Moody’s RMS™ models underlying the nearly US$2 trillion Property & Casualty industry. We help organizations evaluate and manage global risk from natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, cyber, and pandemics.





With a rich history of experience in global markets and a workforce in more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers a comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.





Visit



Insurance Solutions at Moody’s



to learn more and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Media Contacts







Sarah Booker









Sarah.booker@wtwco.com





/ +44 (0)7917 722040





Tracy Fine







Tracy.Fine@moodys.com



/ 1-415-987-0857



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.