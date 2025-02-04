$WTW Earnings Results: $WTW Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WTW ($WTW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $8.13 per share, beating estimates of $8.11 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,035,000,000, missing estimates of $3,093,850,099 by $-58,850,099.
$WTW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 7,561,114 shares (+95880.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,226,974,906
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,570,828 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $462,655,970
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 703,768 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $207,280,789
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 562,776 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $165,754,415
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 498,915 shares (+47515.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $146,945,434
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 450,946 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $132,817,125
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 330,129 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,232,894
