$WTW Earnings Preview: Recent $WTW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WTW ($WTW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,293,283,982 and earnings of $3.23 per share.

$WTW Insider Trading Activity

$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404

$WTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WTW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.

$WTW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$WTW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024

