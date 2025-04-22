$WTW Earnings Preview: Recent $WTW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WTW ($WTW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,293,283,982 and earnings of $3.23 per share.
$WTW Insider Trading Activity
$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404
$WTW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 7,559,454 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,367,923,370
- FMR LLC added 1,266,484 shares (+52.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,713,448
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,217,714 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $381,436,733
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,027,793 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $321,945,879
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 973,843 shares (+6676.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $305,046,581
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 849,358 shares (+6286.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,052,899
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 675,278 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,524,080
$WTW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.
$WTW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
$WTW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024
- Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024
