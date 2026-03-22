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WTW, Circle Asia Launch First-of-its-Kind Art Insurance Facility For Collectors & Galleries In Asia

March 22, 2026 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Willis, a WTW business (WTW), announced a partnership with Circle Asia to launch a new art insurance facility tailored for individual collectors and art galleries in Asia. This marks the first facility of its kind in the region, combining Willis's specialist art insurance expertise with Circle's digital platform to provide a seamless and cost-effective solution for insuring fine art, jewellery, and specie collections.

Traditionally, fine art insurance has required minimum value thresholds or premium commitments, limiting access for smaller collectors and galleries. The new facility lowers the entry premium significantly, making comprehensive coverage more accessible through a streamlined, single solution designed to meet the evolving needs of Asia's growing art market.

In addition, the facility is well positioned to support one-off exhibition and transit coverage. These options benefit from robust insurance terms and expedited turnaround, offering collectors and galleries greater flexibility and protection for temporary or special arrangements.

WTW shares closed at $291.25 on March 20, 2026, reflecting a gain of $4.03 or 1.40% during regular trading. In after-hours trading, the stock advanced further to $297.04, up $5.79 or 1.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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