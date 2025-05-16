WTW Board Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.92 per Share

WTW announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share, payable on July 15, 2025.

WTW, a global advisory and solutions company, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This dividend will be payable on or about July 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of June 30, 2025. WTW specializes in providing data-driven solutions related to people, risk, and capital, drawing on its global presence and local expertise to help organizations improve strategy and performance.

The Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend highlights the company's positive cash flow and profitability, enhancing investor confidence.

The scheduled payment date of July 15, 2025, provides clarity for shareholders regarding expected returns on their investment.

None

What is the recent dividend announced by WTW?

WTW announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for Q1 2025.

When is the WTW dividend payable?

The dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2025.

Who is eligible for the WTW dividend?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.

What services does WTW provide?

WTW provides data-driven solutions in people, risk, and capital management across 140 countries.

Where can I find more information about WTW?

Additional information can be found on WTW’s official website at wtwco.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LONDON, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025.







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.





Learn more at wtwco.com.







