WTW Board Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.92 per Share

WTW announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share, payable on July 15, 2025.
WTW, a global advisory and solutions company, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This dividend will be payable on or about July 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of June 30, 2025. WTW specializes in providing data-driven solutions related to people, risk, and capital, drawing on its global presence and local expertise to help organizations improve strategy and performance.
Potential Positives
- The Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The dividend highlights the company's positive cash flow and profitability, enhancing investor confidence.
- The scheduled payment date of July 15, 2025, provides clarity for shareholders regarding expected returns on their investment.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
What is the recent dividend announced by WTW?
WTW announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for Q1 2025.
When is the WTW dividend payable?
The dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2025.
Who is eligible for the WTW dividend?
Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025, are eligible for the dividend.
What services does WTW provide?
WTW provides data-driven solutions in people, risk, and capital management across 140 countries.
Where can I find more information about WTW?
Additional information can be found on WTW’s official website at wtwco.com.
$WTW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 04/07, 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
$WTW Insider Trading Activity
$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL AARON HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,091,315.
- JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404
- ALEXIS FABER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 265 shares for an estimated $81,333
$WTW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 675,278 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,524,080
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 514,178 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,766,455
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 510,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,545,441
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 456,884 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,403,947
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 391,618 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,347,303
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 311,081 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,129,823
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 310,878 shares (+462.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,061,220
$WTW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
$WTW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024
- Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024
Full Release
LONDON, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on or about July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025.
About WTW
At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.
Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.
Learn more at wtwco.com.
CONTACT
INVESTORS
Claudia De La Hoz |
claudia.delahoz@wtwco.com
