WTW Approves 5% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.92 per Share

WTW announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share, a 5% increase from the previous quarter.

Quiver AI Summary

WTW has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter's dividend. This dividend is set to be paid on or about April 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by the end of business on March 31, 2025. WTW is a global advisory and solutions company that offers insight-driven services in the areas of people, risk, and capital, with a presence in 140 countries.

Potential Positives

WTW announced a 5% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, reflecting the company's strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share demonstrates WTW's stability and reliability as a dividend-paying company.

The dividend payment schedule indicates a structured and predictable financial strategy, which can help attract and retain investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a dividend increase may indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term returns to shareholders over long-term investments or growth strategies.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend approved by WTW?

WTW's Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share, representing a 5% increase.

When is the WTW dividend payable?

The dividend is payable on or about April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

What was the previous dividend amount before the increase?

The previous dividend amount was $0.88 per common share before the 5% increase.

Who can claim the WTW dividend?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025, are eligible to claim the dividend.

How does WTW support organizational performance?

WTW provides data-driven, insight-led solutions to enhance strategy, resilience, motivation, and performance in organizations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WTW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 337 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LONDON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This represents a 5% increase to the prior quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable on or about April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025.







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.





Learn more at wtwco.com.







CONTACT









INVESTORS







Claudia De La Hoz |



claudia.delahoz@wtwco.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.