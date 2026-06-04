WTW Acquires Redefind to Expand Its Crypto Insurance Presence

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW has acquired Redefind, designed to facilitate access to insurance products for crypto and digital assets.



Redefind is a U.K.-based digital asset insurance platform focused on providing insurance solutions for cryptocurrency and blockchain-based assets. Redefind's initial product is a non-custodial "cost-of-recovery" insurance solution. Rather than insuring the market value of crypto assets, it covers expenses associated with forensic investigations, asset tracing and legal recovery efforts following theft or loss of digital assets. The platform uses cryptographic proof-of-ownership technology to verify ownership and facilitate insurance coverage.



This recent buyout boosts WTW's strategy to expand into digital finance, crypto ecosystems and tokenized assets. Through this end-to-end web-based crypto insurance platform, WTW gains a specialized platform that enables both individuals and institutions to obtain insurance protection for cryptocurrencies and digital assets across different custody arrangements, which have traditionally been difficult to insure.



The acquisition of Redefind expands WTW's presence in the growing digital asset and crypto insurance market and adds a technology-driven insurance platform to its specialty risk offerings, positioning the brokerage insurer to gain from increasing institutional adoption of digital assets. It also creates opportunities to develop additional insurance products for blockchain-based and tokenized asset ecosystems.



The deal highlights WTW's focus on higher-growth specialty markets and technology-enabled insurance solutions. The buyout is expected to strengthen WTW's specialty brokerage and risk-transfer capabilities in an emerging market that may become increasingly important as digital assets move further into mainstream finance.

WTW Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) brokerage insurer have lost 18.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 43.4%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are First American Financial Corporation FAF, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. UVE and Mercury General Corporation MCY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



First American has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average being 22.01%. In the past year, shares of FAF have risen 15.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAF’s 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.5% from the consensus estimate of the corresponding year.



Universal Insurance has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average being 36.8%. In the past year, shares of UVE have risen 30%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UVE’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 25.3%, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding year.



Mercury General has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average being 61.76%. In the past year, shares of MCY have gained 49.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCY’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 44% from the consensus estimate of the corresponding year.

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First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.