WTW Acquires CFS International Inc. to Expand Trade Credit Business and West Coast Presence

WTW has acquired CFS International to enhance its trade credit business and expand its West Coast presence.

WTW has announced its acquisition of CFS International Inc., enhancing its trade credit business and expanding its presence on the U.S. West Coast. Founded in 1990, CFS specializes in trade credit insurance solutions for global firms, helping clients manage credit risk effectively. This marks WTW's second acquisition in two months, following the purchase of Global Commercial Credit, which increased its footprint in the Midwest. Scott Burnett from WTW highlighted that CFS aligns with their strategy to specialize in delivering tailored resources and services nationwide. Ralph Clumeck of CFS expressed confidence in the transition, noting it would provide clients with broader market access and a stronger suite of products. Todd Lynady added that integrating CFS reinforces WTW’s commitment to building a leading trade credit platform in North America.

Potential Positives

The acquisition of CFS International Inc. enhances WTW's geographic coverage and presence on the U.S. West Coast, strategically expanding its reach in the trade credit market.

This acquisition is part of WTW's continued investment in the growing trade credit business, reinforcing its position as a leading trade credit provider in North America.

The integration of CFS allows WTW to offer broader market access and a wider range of products and solutions to clients, which could lead to improved client satisfaction and retention.

This is WTW's second acquisition in two months, demonstrating a proactive strategy to strengthen its global portfolio and capitalize on high-growth broking businesses.

Potential Negatives

Acquiring CFS International Inc. may indicate WTW's previous growth strategies were insufficient, necessitating further acquisitions to expand their trade credit business.

The rapid pace of acquisitions (two in two months) could raise concerns about WTW's ability to effectively integrate these companies without operational disruptions.

Potential market saturation in the trade credit space could limit the success of this acquisition, making it challenging for WTW to differentiate itself from competitors.

FAQ

What is the significance of WTW's acquisition of CFS International Inc.?

The acquisition strengthens WTW's trade credit business and expands its geographic presence on the U.S. West Coast.

How does CFS enhance WTW’s services?

CFS specializes in trade credit insurance solutions, allowing WTW to offer a broader range of products and tailored services to clients.

Who is leading CFS after the acquisition?

Bridget Clumeck will lead CFS following the acquisition, ensuring continued exceptional service for existing clients.

When was CFS International founded?

CFS International was founded in 1990 and has over thirty years of experience in the trade credit insurance industry.

What is WTW's focus after acquiring CFS?

WTW aims to build a leading trade credit platform in North America by investing in regional talent and resources.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WTW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.

$WTW Insider Trading Activity

$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404

$WTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WTW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$WTW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the acquisition of CFS International Inc. (CFS) into Willis, a WTW business. This targeted acquisition represents continued investment in the growing trade credit business, while concurrently expanding geographic coverage and presence on the U.S. West Coast.





Founded in 1990, CFS has specialized in delivering trade credit insurance solutions to global firms. Recognizing the growing need for effective credit risk management in an increasingly complex and competitive environment, CFS built its reputation on helping clients compete globally through tailored trade credit and trade finance programs.









Scott Burnett, Head of Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions for WTW’s Risk & Broking business, said, “The acquisition of CFS is our second in as many months. The first, Global Commercial Credit, expanded our trade credit footprint in the Midwest, while CFS enhances our coverage and service for clients and prospects on the West Coast. CFS aligns with our focus on specialized industries, expanding our resources and services nationwide. This deal strengthens our position as a leading trade credit provider and demonstrates WTW’s strategic investments to optimize our global portfolio and pursue high-growth broking businesses.”









Ralph Clumeck, President of CFS, commented, “After more than thirty incredible years in the trade credit insurance industry, I am proud to announce that our firm has been acquired by WTW, one of the world’s leading advisory, broking and solutions companies. This world-class organization is a perfect strategic fit for our clients as the transition will provide them with broader access to the markets, a wider range of products and solutions, and the strength of one of the industry’s most respected names. As I step away from the business, I do so with confidence and gratitude, knowing that our clients are in excellent hands. Bridget Clumeck is excited to lead this next chapter, and she will continue to provide the exceptional service and support our clients have come to expect.”





Todd Lynady, Regional Head of Willis Financial Solutions added, “Bringing CFS into WTW further demonstrates our commitment to building the leading trade credit platform in North America. We are excited to welcome their clients and colleagues, and we look forward to continuing to invest in regional talent and resources to better serve our clients throughout the U.S. and Canada.”







About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.





Learn more at wtwco.com.







Media Contact







Douglas Menelly; Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com | +1 (516) 972-0380





Arnelle Sullivan; Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com | +1 (718) 208-0474



