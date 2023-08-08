WTTR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.98, changing hands as low as $7.87 per share. Select Water Solutions Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.515 per share, with $9.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.