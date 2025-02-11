News & Insights

$WTS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 11, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

$WTS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,637,208 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $WTS:

$WTS Insider Trading Activity

$WTS insiders have traded $WTS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT J JR PAGANO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,810 shares for an estimated $4,415,951.
  • SHASHANK PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,502 shares for an estimated $2,195,000.
  • KENNETH ROBERT LEPAGE (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,036 shares for an estimated $1,222,025.
  • TIMOTHY P HORNE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,072,600
  • MONICA BARRY (Chief HR Officer) sold 1,559 shares for an estimated $331,318
  • ELIE MELHEM (President- APAC, M. East, Afr.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,710 shares for an estimated $316,622.
  • MICHAEL J. DUBOSE sold 315 shares for an estimated $58,567

$WTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $WTS stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WTS Government Contracts

We have seen $219,676 of award payments to $WTS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

