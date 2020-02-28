WTS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.15, changing hands as low as $91.34 per share. Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTS's low point in its 52 week range is $76.15 per share, with $114.4494 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.26.

