WTRG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.64, changing hands as low as $42.14 per share. Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTRG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.79 per share, with $54.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.79.

