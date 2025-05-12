$WTRG Earnings Results: $WTRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WTRG ($WTRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $783,630,000, beating estimates of $715,938,000 by $67,692,000.
$WTRG Insider Trading Activity
$WTRG insiders have traded $WTRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRIS FRANKLIN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 7,700 shares for an estimated $303,380
$WTRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $WTRG stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,441,490 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,354,916
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,229,422 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,652,607
- FMR LLC removed 1,056,586 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,375,203
- AMUNDI removed 1,028,507 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,355,374
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 972,803 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,332,204
- NORGES BANK added 701,498 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,478,407
- UBS GROUP AG added 693,889 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,202,048
$WTRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
$WTRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTRG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 01/14/2025
- Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $39.0 on 01/07/2025
