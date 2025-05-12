$WTRG Earnings Results: $WTRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WTRG ($WTRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $783,630,000, beating estimates of $715,938,000 by $67,692,000.

$WTRG Insider Trading Activity

$WTRG insiders have traded $WTRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS FRANKLIN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 7,700 shares for an estimated $303,380

$WTRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $WTRG stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WTRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

$WTRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTRG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $39.0 on 01/07/2025

