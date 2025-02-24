$WTRG Earnings Preview: Recent $WTRG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WTRG ($WTRG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $656,040,203 and earnings of $0.68 per share.
$WTRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $WTRG stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,245,256 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,547,697
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,831,008 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,502,210
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 1,597,672 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,027,447
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,441,490 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,354,916
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,229,422 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,652,607
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,221,996 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,382,894
- FMR LLC removed 1,056,586 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,375,203
