WTO upholds several Turkish claims against EU steel import curbs

Adds background on safeguards, details of panel finding

GENEVA, April 29 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) accepted several of Turkey's complaints against European Union measures designed to curb imports of steel and advised the bloc on Friday to bring them into line with global trading rules.

The EU introduced "safeguard" measures in July 2018 in the form of tariff-rate quotas. They allow various grades of steel to come into the bloc free of tariffs up to certain quotas, but any further imports face 25% tariffs.

The safeguards were due to last three years up to the end of June 2021, with quota limits increasing 5% each year but Turkey complained that the increases were less than 5% each year. The measures have also been extended until 2024.

The European Union said the safeguards were needed to stave off a flood of imports after metal tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump effectively closed the U.S. market.

Under Joe Biden, the United States has suspended tariffs for some exporting nations, including the 27 European Union members.

Turkey, which is a major steel exporter to the EU, complained that the EU's measures breached the bloc's commitments to the WTO.

Under WTO rules, members are allowed to impose safeguards under specific conditions, including that imports have risen to the point where they are damaging domestic industry and that this should be the result of "unforeseen developments".

The three-person WTO panel accepted Turkey's view that the European Commission had failed to show that steel imports rose because of unforeseen developments and that the EU industry was threatened with serious injury.

The panel rejected or declined to consider other Turkish claims.

