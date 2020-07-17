US Markets

WTO candidate Fox vows neutrality, hopes for British deal with EU

Contributors
John Revill Reuters
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Britain's candidate to be the next director general of the World Trade Organization, Liam Fox, would not take sides in trade disputes between members as it battles the global downturn caused by COVID-19 and rising protectionism, he said on Friday.

By John Revill and Stephanie Nebehay

ZURICH/GENEVA, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's candidate to be the next director general of the World Trade Organization, Liam Fox, would not take sides in trade disputes between members as it battles the global downturn caused by COVID-19 and rising protectionism, he said on Friday.

The former British trade secretary had paid five visits to Washington and five visits to Beijing during his previous role, and if elected would take a balanced approach to clashes which have rocked the global economy.

"We are not going to be involved in taking sides in bilateral trade disputes," Fox, one of eight candidates to succeed incumbent Robert Azevedo, told a news conference at WTO headquarters. "Our role is the maintenance on the rules that are already existing."

Countries could not pick and choose which rules to follow and, he said, while all economies would suffer from a breakdown in global trade, he said.

Fox declined to criticise the United States which has become more protectionist under President Donald Trump, but thought the WTO's dispute resolution system and its Appellate Body - which has been attacked by the U.S. as going beyond its mandate - could be revived.

As the coronavirus ravaged the global economy, agreements were now necessary than ever, Fox said, not least Britain's own attempts to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

"There is a great incentive to reach an agreement not just for the two parties but as a good sign for the global economy that we can set the conditions fair for the recovery that we require to make after the pandemic," Fox told reporters.

The global economy is forecast to shrink by 13% in the first half of 2020, Fox said, citing OECD figures, while unemployment could reach its highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

"This is not a job for a technocrat, this is a job for a politician and probably one who has been around for a while and carries the scars of the most difficult battles," he said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular