WTO backs EU in dispute with Indonesia over nickel ore ban

GENEVA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization recommended on Wednesday that Indonesia change measures including a ban on nickel ore exports in a dispute with the European Union.

The EU launched its initial complaint in November 2019 against the export restrictions on raw materials, notably a ban on exports of nickel ore as well as a domestic processing requirement for nickel and other inputs that are used to make stainless steel.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

