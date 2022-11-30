WTO backs EU in dispute with Indonesia over nickel ore ban

Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

November 30, 2022 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

GENEVA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization recommended on Wednesday that Indonesia change measures including a ban on nickel ore exports in a dispute with the European Union.

The EU launched its initial complaint in November 2019 against the export restrictions on raw materials, notably a ban on exports of nickel ore as well as a domestic processing requirement for nickel and other inputs that are used to make stainless steel.

