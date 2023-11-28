News & Insights

Commodities

WTO agrees dispute panel to review EU import duties on Indonesian biodiesel

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

November 28, 2023 — 12:52 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization's (WTO) dispute settlement body has agreed to establish a panel to review countervailing duties imposed by the European Union (EU) on imports of biodiesel from Indonesia, the global trade body said late on Monday.

Indonesia has requested WTO dispute consultations with the EU regarding the bloc's imposition of duties on imports of biodiesel from the Southeast Asia nation in August.

However after the consultation failed to reach an agreement, last month the world's biggest palm oil producer requested WTO to establish a dispute settlement body, which EU previously did not accept.

"Efforts to appeal this case to the WTO are very strategic to maintain market access for Indonesian biodiesel products in the EU market which is currently subject to countervailing duties of 8% to 18%," said Budi Santoso, senior official at Indonesian trade ministry on Tuesday.

The countervailing duties were imposed for five years December 10, 2019 up to December 10, 2024, Budi added.

Indonesian biofuel producers association said the duties have been burdening Indonesian biodiesel exporters and hoped for the WTO panel could immediately start the proceedings, the group chairperson Paulus Tjakrawan told Reuters.

The WTO said late on Monday the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Russian Federation, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Canada, China, Argentina and Türkiye had reserved their third party rights to participate in the panel proceedings.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.