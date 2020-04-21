WTI May Futures Remain Negative, June Contracts Plummet

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower start as further unprecedented activity in the crude complex swept throughout the markets and pressured major equity futures lower for the second-consecutive day.

The WTI May contract jumped off yesterday’s lows this morning but are continuing to trade in negative territory on its final day of trading as the front month while WTI and Brent futures for June delivery plunged to over 20 year lows. Rising expectations for further demand destruction due to the COVID19 outbreak and additional reports highlighting storage shortages continued to weigh on futures on both sides of the Atlantic. The declines come ahead of the two supply reports which analysts expect to show a further spike of about 16.1 million barrels, building on the prior EIA report which showed the biggest one-week build in history. Offering some optimism were comments from President Trump who said his administration would consider halting imports of oil from Saudi Arabia and from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov who commented leading global oil producers could hold talks again to discuss their output deal further if needed.

Natural gas futures fell ~2% this morning, retreating from their recent run which brought the front month up to levels last hit in in early March and on mixed forecasts for the next ten days which were colder in the East, increasing the possibility of heating demand in the North but that damped cooling demand prospects in the South.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with one of China's leading producers of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic, China Resources Chemical Innovative Materials Holdings Limited (CRC). CRC is already an important customer for BP's production of PTA (purified terephthalic acid) in China. PET is a type of polyester plastic, used widely for beverage and food packaging, and PTA is one of the key raw materials for its production. CRC and BP have agreed to explore opportunities to strengthen their co-operation on PTA sourcing and work together along the polyester value chain. They have also agreed to explore further opportunities to work together. Associated with this agreement, BP also agreed to invest in and become a shareholder of CRC.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell is repairing the hydrocracker at its joint-venture 275,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations. Shell plans to restart the 67,000-bpd hydrocracker this week after repairing the leak in the feed system within the unit, which shut down on Saturday, the sources said.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Guyana has attracted interest from several oil trading companies for a contract to serve as the marketing agent for the government's share of the country's crude, despite a plunge in global prices, four people familiar with the matter said. Royal Dutch Shell and commodities traders Gunvor and Mercuria were among the companies that have submitted expressions of interest ahead of the Tuesday morning deadline, the people said on condition of anonymity as they were unauthorized to discuss the matter publicly.

U.S. E&PS

Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced that on April 14, 2020, it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the Company’s common stock is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standard.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Monday) Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract by Woodside Energy Limited for the development of the Lambert Deep and Phase 3 of the Greater Western Flank fields, located offshore Northwestern Australia. TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including subsea production system, flexible flowlines and umbilicals for connection to the Angel platform. This is the second contract under the recently announced five-year iEPCI Frame Agreement between TechnipFMC and Woodside.

DRILLERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Nabors Industries announced that all proposals presented at its special meeting held on Monday, April 20, 2020 were approved, including: (i) an amendment to Nabors' share capital to effect a reverse stock split of its common shares at a ratio not less than 1-for-15 and not greater than 1-for-50, with the exact ratio to be set within that range at the sole discretion of Nabors' Board of Directors before the effective date of the reverse stock split without further approval or authorization of Nabors' shareholders, together with a corresponding proportional reduction in the number of authorized common shares and a proportional increase in the par value for such authorized common shares (ii) an increase in Nabors' authorized common share capital by 100% following the proportional reduction in the number of authorized common shares as a result of the reverse stock split and (iii) an amendment to Nabors' Bye-Laws in respect of its share capital.

REFINERS

Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 and Valero Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Monday) Press Release - Enbridge said it would not ration May deliveries on North America's biggest oil pipeline network, the Mainline, as Canada's oil producers step up production curtailments to cope with low prices. Enbridge's Mainline has capacity for 3 million barrels a day moving western Canadian oil to U.S. refiners. The pipeline has been regularly oversubscribed in recent years, forcing Enbridge to ration the number of barrels each shipper can move.

(Late Monday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream announced a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2020, and further announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 8, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its first quarter earnings and provide a business update. EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.09375 per common unit for the first quarter of 2020. The declared amount is at the distribution level previously announced by EnLink on March 24, 2020, and represents a 50% reduction from EnLink's fourth quarter of 2019 distribution. The cash distribution for the first quarter of 2020 will be paid on May 13, 2020, to unitholders of record on May 1, 2020.

U.S. Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream to ‘Hold’ from ‘Overweight’.

Credit Suisse upgraded Delek Logistics Partners, and Holly Energy Partners to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’.

Goldman Sachs downgraded ONEOK to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Western Midstream Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.311 per unit for the first quarter of 2020, which represents a 50-percent decrease from the fourth-quarter 2019 per-unit distribution. This distribution decrease was undertaken to protect, restore, and strengthen WES's balance sheet as the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, declining economic activity and energy demand, and depressed commodity prices continue to underpin broad-based market uncertainty. WES's first-quarter 2020 distribution is payable May 14, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business May 1, 2020. WES's previously announced guidance is withdrawn, except as follows: WES expects 2020 capital expenditures between $450-$550 million, representing a 45-percent reduction to prior guidance. This reduction results from deferred producer activity in all basins and the elimination of associated capital expenditures, other than those expenditures that are necessary to support proper maintenance and long-term asset integrity. WES expects to achieve other cost reductions of approximately $75 million through operating and maintenance and general and administrative expense cost-saving initiatives. These cost reductions include savings attributable to Mr. Ure's voluntarily election to reduce his 2020 year-over-year cash compensation by at least 45 percent.

Goldman Sachs Upgraded Williams Companies to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell, mirroring global stocks, as disappointing quarterly earnings and U.S. oil futures’ crash to below zero level underlined concerns about economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic. A stronger dollar pressured gold prices. Netflix and Texas Instruments are among the major companies scheduled to report results after the closing bell. U.S. existing home sales data is on the economic radar.

