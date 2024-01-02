WTI Crude Oil Prices Soar On New Year's Kickoff As Tensions Escalate In Red Sea Between US, Iran

In the opening session of the new year, WTI crude oil prices surpassed $73 per barrel with a 2.6% increase.

This rally is directly tied to escalating tensions in the Red Sea. The region, a critical global trade conduit, is generating significant headwinds for global equity markets. Major European equity indices are all in the red. U.S. futures are also trading with the minus sign at the time of publication.

What Happened: Over the weekend, a concerning escalation unfolded as U.S. Navy helicopters engaged and destroyed three Houthi boats in the Red Sea, according to the New York Times.

These boats reportedly attempted to board a container ship, leading to several casualties. Iranian state-run media, IRNA and Tasnim, have reported the deployment of an Iranian destroyer to the Red Sea.

The Pentagon reported that in just one month, the Houthis have hijacked a container ship and launched over 100 drone and ballistic missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels from more than 35 nations.

This development poses a risk of further inflaming the already high tensions in the area and potentially undermines Washington’s efforts to secure this vital trade route.

#Iranian Navy has dispatched a destroyer to the Red Sea https://t.co/5UfEU0mULB pic.twitter.com/znuGFYL2s6

— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) January 2, 2024

Image: MapChart

Why It Matters: The Red Sea is pivotal for global trade. The International Chamber of Shipping notes that 12% of global trade passes through this route, linking to the Suez Canal.

Last week, about half of the container ship fleet that travels through the Red Sea and Suez Canal (accounting for 18% of global capacity) was rerouted.

This development arises during a period of intensified strife. The news coincides with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. A series of assaults on ships carried out by groups affiliated with Tehran followed.

Shipping Industry Response And Market Reactions: AP Moller-Maersk A/S (OTCPK: AMKBY), the world’s second-largest maritime shipping line, temporarily suspended all Red Sea transit for 48 hours. Other shipping giants are also under close scrutiny as shipping costs have spiked significantly over the past month. The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSE:BOAT), which tracks stocks from companies operating in the global maritime shipping industry, has risen by 11% over the past three weeks.

Now Read: Nasdaq And S&P 500 Futures Dive, Oil Heats Up, Cryptos Surge On First Trading Day Of 2024: Unraveling Forces at Play

Image: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.