WTFC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.31, changing hands as low as $89.29 per share. Wintrust Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTFC's low point in its 52 week range is $76.13 per share, with $105.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.98.

