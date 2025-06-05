W&T (WTI) Up 28% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for W&T Offshore (WTI). Shares have added about 28% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is W&T due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 20% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, W&T has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise W&T has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

W&T belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), has gained 15.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

Northern Oil and Gas reported revenues of $576.95 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.4%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares with $1.28 a year ago.

Northern Oil and Gas is expected to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -32.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.7%.

Northern Oil and Gas has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

