W&T Offshore (WTI) Up 1.7% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

W&T Offshore, Inc.’s WTI shares have increased 1.7% since it reported strong third-quarter results on Nov 2 despite a decrease in production due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida. The company recovered the majority of the impacted production throughout September.

It reported third-quarter break-even adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago loss of 14 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $133.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117 million. Also, the top line increased from $72.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

The strong quarterly results were supported by higher realization of commodity prices.

Production Stats

Total production averaged 34.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), marginally up from the year-ago quarter’s 34.5 MBoe/d.

Oil production was recorded at 1,083 thousand barrels (MBbls), down from the year-ago level of 1,115 MBbls. Also, natural gas liquids’ output totaled 376 MBbls, lower than 407 MBbls a year ago. Yet, natural gas production of 10,481 million cubic feet (MMcf) for the reported quarter was higher than 9,897 MMcf in the year-earlier period. Of the total production for the reported quarter, almost 45.5% comprised liquids.

Realized Commodity Prices

The average realized price for oil for the third quarter was $68.57 a barrel, higher than the year-ago level of $41.81. The average realized price of NGL increased to $32.46 from $10.99 per barrel in the prior year. The average realized price of natural gas for the September quarter was $4.31 per thousand cubic feet, up from $1.94 in the last year’s comparable period. Average realized price for oil equivalent output increased to $41.05 per barrel from $22.16 a year ago.

Operating Expenses

Lease operating expenses rose to $12.32 per Boe for the third quarter from $11.49 a year ago. Nevertheless, general and administrative expenses decreased to $4.18 per Boe from $4.57 in the year-ago period.

Overall, total costs and expenses increased to $158.9 million from the year-ago level of $92 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash from operations for the third quarter was $65.1 million compared with $21.3 million in the year-ago period.

Free cash flow for the reported quarter increased to $7.6 million from $5.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Spending & Balance Sheet

W&T Offshore spent $10.2 million in capital through the September quarter (excluding acquisitions) on oil and gas resources.

As of Sep 30, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $257.6 million, up from the second-quarter 2021 level of $209.1 million. Its net long-term debt as of the September-end quarter was recorded at $696.2 million, down from the previous-quarter level of $717.9 million. The current portion of the long-term debt was $46.2 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2021, W&T Offshore expects total production within 34.8-38.5 MBoe/d. Production of oil is expected within 1.06-1.17 MMBbls, while that of natural gas will likely be in the range of 10.76-11.90 Bcf. The upstream company expects fourth-quarter lease operating expenses within $44.6-$50.6 million.

