W&T Offshore (WTI) to Acquire Gulf of Mexico Assets for $47M

W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI signed an agreement to acquire interests in producing properties in the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico for $47 million.

W&T Offshore will acquire oil and gas producing shallow water assets at Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island 27/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields from Ankor E&P Holdings Corporation and KOA Energy LP.

The to-be-acquired properties in the central region of shallow Gulf of Mexico waters include 53 producing wells and 16 structures. The properties currently produce 2,500 barrels of oil per day and 5.4 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

The acquisition is expected to increase W&T Offshore’s acreage by 57,500 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico. With the agreement, the company will add internally-estimated proved reserves of 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (Boe), and proved and probable reserves of 7.6 million Boe.

W&T Offshore currently holds working interests in 41 offshore producing fields in the federal and state waters. Beside this, WTI has 611,000 gross acres under lease, including 424,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and 187,000 gross acres in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The acquisition adds to the company’s existing high-quality portfolio in the Gulf of Mexico. Since W&T Offshore operates other properties in the Gulf of Mexico, it will be able to leverage its scale and expertise to gain synergies and maximize the value of the to-be-acquired assets.

Acquisitions are crucial components of W&T Offshore’s growth strategies. The latest acquisition will enable WTI to increase free cash flow, while optimizing the value of its nearby operated assets. The transaction is expected to close by the end of first-quarter 2022.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, W&T Offshore is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company.

Shares of WTI have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 14.5% against the industry’s 20.7% growth.

