W&T Offshore (WTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) of 10 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 9 cents. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago loss of 5 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $165.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145 million. Also, the top line increased from $94.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

The strong quarterly results were supported by increased natural gas production volumes and higher realization of commodity prices.

Production Stats

Total production averaged 37.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), down from the year-ago quarter’s 38.3 MBoe/d.

Oil production was recorded at 1,186 thousand barrels (MBbls), down from the year-ago level of 1,273 MBbls. Also, natural gas liquids’ output totaled 345 MBbls, lower than 385 MBbls a year ago. Yet, natural gas production of 11,321 million cubic feet (MMcf) for the reported quarter was higher than 11,174 MMcf in the year-earlier period. Of the total production for the reported quarter, about 44.8% comprised liquids.

Realized Commodity Prices

The average realized price for oil for the fourth quarter was $75.14 a barrel, higher than the year-ago level of $42.84. The average realized price of NGL increased to $40.46 from $16.30 per barrel in the prior year. The average realized price of natural gas for the December-end quarter was $5.29 per thousand cubic feet, up from $2.63 in the last year’s comparable period. The average realized price for oil-equivalent output increased to $47.70 per barrel from $25.63 a year ago.

Operating Expenses

Lease operating expenses rose to $13.22 per Boe in the fourth quarter from $12.31 a year ago. Also, general and administrative expenses increased to $4.19 per Boe from $2.18 in the year-ago period.

Overall, total costs and expenses increased to $97.3 million from the year-ago level of $82.9 million.

Cash Flow

Net cash from operations for the fourth quarter was $22.4 million against the $6.3 million used in operating activities in the year-ago period.

Free cash flow for the reported quarter increased to $22.5 million from $15 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Spending & Balance Sheet

W&T Offshore spent $16 million in capital through the December-end quarter (excluding acquisitions) on oil and gas resources.

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $245.8 million, down from the third-quarter 2021 level of $257.6 million. Its net long-term debt as of the December-end quarter was recorded at $688 million, down from the prior-quarter level of $696.2 million. The current portion of the long-term debt was $43 million.

Reserves

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company reported proved reserves of 157.6 MMBoe, up from the 2020-end level of 144.4 MMBoe. Total proved reserves of the firm comprise 35.7% liquid.

Guidance

For 2022, W&T Offshore expects total production of 37.5-41.5 MBoe/d, the mid-point of which suggests an increase from 38.1 MBoe/d reported in 2021. Oil production is expected to be 5.2-5.8 MMBbls, while that of natural gas will likely be 42.3-46.8 Bcf.

The upstream company’s capital spending budget for 2022 is planned to be $70-$90 million, which excludes acquisition opportunities. It expects lease operating expenses of $200-$220 million for the year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

