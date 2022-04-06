W&T Offshore (WTI) Acquires Interests in US Gulf of Mexico

W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI announced that it acquired the remaining working interests in the producing properties of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from an undisclosed seller.

In January 2022, the company signed an agreement to acquire interests in producing properties in the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico for $47 million. The transaction was completed.

With the acquisition of the remaining working interests, W&T Offshore has strengthened its position in the recently acquired shallow-water assets of the Gulf of Mexico. It acquired oil and gas producing shallow water assets at Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island 27/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields. The company paid a cash consideration of $17.5 million to the private seller.

The additional interests have an estimated net sales rate of 900 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day, of which 80% is oil. With the acquisition, the upstream energy player added internally-estimated proved reserves of 1.4 million Boe, and proved and probable reserves of 2 million Boe.

Beside this, the acquisition adds an average of 20% working interest in more than 50 gross-producing wells. The wells are currently operated by W&T Offshore across the three shallow-water fields. The acquisition provides additional advantages from the pay sands in existing wellbores and potential opportunities for future drilling activities.

Acquisitions are crucial components of W&T Offshore’s growth strategies. The latest acquisition adds to the company’s existing high-quality portfolio in the Gulf of Mexico. Since W&T Offshore operates other properties in the Gulf of Mexico, it will be able to leverage its scale and expertise to gain synergies and maximize the value of the acquired assets. Notably, the transaction had an effective date and closing date of Apr 1, 2022.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, W&T Offshore is a leading oil and natural gas exploration, and production company.

Shares of WTI have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 21.5% compared with the industry’s 27.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

W&T Offshore currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

