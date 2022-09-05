W&T Offshore, Inc.'s (NYSE:WTI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 77% Above Its Share Price

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$151.0m US$141.0m US$135.6m US$132.8m US$131.6m US$131.6m US$132.3m US$133.6m US$135.3m US$137.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.82% Est @ -2.09% Est @ -0.88% Est @ -0.04% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 0.97% Est @ 1.26% Est @ 1.47% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% US$138 US$118 US$104 US$93.2 US$84.6 US$77.4 US$71.2 US$65.8 US$61.0 US$56.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$870m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$137m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.3%– 1.9%) = US$1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.9b÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$790m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out. NYSE:WTI Discounted Cash Flow September 5th 2022

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at W&T Offshore as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.724. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For W&T Offshore, we've compiled three important items you should further examine:

