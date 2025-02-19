W&T Offshore, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

W&T Offshore will release 2024 earnings on March 3, 2025, with a conference call on March 4, 2025.

W&T Offshore, Inc. has announced the schedule for its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release, set for March 3, 2025, following the close of NYSE trading. The company will host a conference call on March 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial and operational results, with participation options available via phone and a webcast on their website. W&T Offshore is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the Gulf of America, managing working interests in 53 fields and operating on approximately 673,100 gross acres, primarily in federal waters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (“W&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release and conference call.





The Company will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release on Monday, March 3, 2025, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, March 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)





Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at



www.wtoffshore.com



under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.







ABOUT W&T OFFSHORE







W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had working interests in 53 fields in federal and state waters (which include 46 fields in federal waters and 7 in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 673,100 gross acres (515,400 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 514,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.







CONTACT:







Al Petrie





Investor Relations Coordinator







investorrelations@wtoffshore.com







713-297-8024





Sameer Parasnis





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







sparasnis@wtoffshore.com







713-513-8654





Source: W&T Offshore, Inc.



