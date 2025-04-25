W&T Offshore, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

W&T Offshore will release its Q1 2025 earnings on May 6, with a conference call on May 7.

W&T Offshore, Inc. has announced the schedule for its first quarter 2025 earnings release, set for May 6, 2025, after the NYSE trading session concludes. Following the release, the company will host a conference call on May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial and operational results. Participants can join the call by phone or via a webcast available on the company's website. W&T Offshore is an independent oil and gas producer focused on operations in the Gulf of America, managing interests in 52 fields and extensive lease acreage across multiple states. Further details can be accessed on their official website.

The scheduled release of first quarter earnings for 2025 demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and timely communication with investors.

Hosting a conference call following the earnings release allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, enhancing investor relations.

The announcement shows the company's continued operational stability and commitment to sharing financial performance updates regularly.

None

When will W&T Offshore release its first quarter 2025 earnings?

W&T Offshore will release its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 6, 2025, after NYSE trading closes.

What time is the W&T Offshoreearnings conference call

The conference call will take place on May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I listen to the W&T Offshoreearnings call

Interested parties can dial (844) 739-3797 or listen via the webcast on W&T Offshore’s website.

Where can I find more information about W&T Offshore?

Additional information about W&T Offshore can be found on their website at www.wtoffshore.com.

What is W&T Offshore's primary business focus?

W&T Offshore is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations in the Gulf of America.

HOUSTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (the “Company”) today announced the timing of its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call.





The Company said it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.)





Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at



www.wtoffshore.com



under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.







About W&T Offshore







W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had working interests in 52 fields in federal and state waters (which include 45 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 646,200 gross acres (502,300 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 493,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 147,700 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,500 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at



www.wtoffshore.com



.







CONTACTS:













Al Petrie







Investor Relations Coordinator







investorrelations@wtoffshore.com







713-297-8024







Sameer Parasnis







Executive VP and CFO







sparasnis@wtoffshore.com







713-513-8654



