W&T OFFSHORE Earnings Results: $WTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

W&T OFFSHORE ($WTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, missing estimates of -$0.14 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $120,350,000, missing estimates of $127,351,405 by $-7,001,405.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WTI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
W&T OFFSHORE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of W&T OFFSHORE stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 3,104,484 shares (+427.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,153,443
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 968,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,607,796
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 891,733 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,480,276
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 609,352 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,011,524
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 592,986 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $984,356
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 591,566 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $981,999
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 588,106 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $976,255
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.